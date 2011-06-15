15 juin 2011
La nuit bleue #1

LA NUIT BLEUE #1
Rêver, découvrir, s’interroger, comprendre et se laisser porter…
Tel est le programme de ces nouveaux événements développés par l’association. Des “Nuits bleues”, où les arts seront à l’honneur et les sens en éveil.

Rejoignez-nous le 24 juin 2011, de 20h à 1h @ Studio de l’Ermitage pour une soirée (F)estivale, entre concerts, performances de peinture et de danse (Compagnie Nawel Oulad).

Au programme :
20hGatane (Chanson française / Jazz)
21hGratkipoils (Fanfare)
22hGuem (Percussions)

ENTRÉE LIBRE !

INFOS PRATIQUES :
Studio de l’Ermitage
8 rue de l’Ermitage, Paris 20e
Métro Jourdain (Ligne 11) ou Ménilmontant (Ligne 2)

Retrouvez les informations sur l’évènement Facebook :

http://www.facebook.com/event.php?eid=131360763605456

Soirée organisée dans le cadre du colloque sur l’utilité sociale de la création

artistique étudiante le 24 juin de 14h à 18h au Pavillon du Carré de Baudouin (Paris 20e).

