27 oct 2014
Sticky Post By Posted in FNCME With 4 Comments Permalink
27 octobre 2014 Mathilde

Le Festival revient !

Sticky Post By On 27 octobre 2014 With 4 Comments

A vos agendas!

Ça y est, c’est officiel, le Festival National du Court Métrage Etudiant revient,

Le 8, 9 et 10 avril 2015 venez assister à la 14ème édition!

Comments (4)

      • http://www./

        Pamela – I can't wait to see you on the Discovery Channel! I will definitely let you know if I make it to KC too!Blushing Hostess – I wish I was at the beach with you! It's so hot in NYC today! Enjoy the ocean for me! Architect Design/Stefan – they were all super cute and there is more to come! A Gift Wrapped Life – we all love Oly in NYC but I found some other great new vendors! Just wait! Little Augury – hmmm. I can't remember seeing Nest so I'll have to check the book. There was a lot to get through!

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Vous pouvez utiliser ces balises et attributs HTML : <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>