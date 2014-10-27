27 oct 2014 Sticky Post By Mathilde Posted in FNCME With 4 Comments Permalink 27 octobre 2014 Mathilde Le Festival revient ! Sticky Post By Mathilde On 27 octobre 2014 With 4 Comments A vos agendas! Ça y est, c’est officiel, le Festival National du Court Métrage Etudiant revient, Le 8, 9 et 10 avril 2015 venez assister à la 14ème édition!
Comments (4)
Bonjour, comment faire pour présenter un film à la pré-sélection du festival ?
Merci
Bonjour, je t’invite à lire cette page tu y trouveras les explications! http://www.telesorbonne.com/reglement-2015/
Your story was really infevmatiro, thanks!
Pamela – I can't wait to see you on the Discovery Channel! I will definitely let you know if I make it to KC too!Blushing Hostess – I wish I was at the beach with you! It's so hot in NYC today! Enjoy the ocean for me! Architect Design/Stefan – they were all super cute and there is more to come! A Gift Wrapped Life – we all love Oly in NYC but I found some other great new vendors! Just wait! Little Augury – hmmm. I can't remember seeing Nest so I'll have to check the book. There was a lot to get through!