Et les sélectionnés sont……

Liste des sélectionnés pour la 13ème édition du Festival National du Court Métrage Etudiant
-
Animation
-
« L’oiseau rare » de Leslie Pandelakis
-
« Le fils prodigue » de Atam Rasho
-
« Louis » de Mathilde Parquet
-
« Monkey symphony » de Maxime Baudin, Mélanie Fumey, Julien Gauthier et Samuel Gonon
-
« Un conte » de Guillaume Arantes
-
Documentaire
-
« Là où on lui dit d’aller » de Emma Marion
-
« On est corps vivant » de Elise Hug
-
« Parades » de Claire Juge
-
« Le myrte dans la vallée » de Gretel Marin Palacio
-
Fiction
-
« Meet the myth » de Benjamin BARBELET, Jérôme CATAYÉE, Amandine CLAUDE et Thibault PISSOT
-
« Le concours » de Samuel Lumbroso
-
« Pin ups » de Romain de Saint-Blanquat
-
« Le Paradis du Pied de Porc » de Laura Weaver
-
Expérimental
-
« La ville d’Assnan » de Jérôme Laniau
-
« Sur les pointes de l’indifférence » de Charlotte Audureau
-
« STAUB » de Léo Richard
-
« Le moi second » de Loïc Blondeau
