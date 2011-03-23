Comment s’engager cet été ?

FORUM RENCONTRES
Vous avez du temps libre pendant les vacances d’été et vous souhaitez vous rendre utile tout en faisant de nouvelles expériences?
Rendez-vous au LABO13 le 29 mars de 18h à 20h !
Bénévolat et volontariat, Chantiers, Échanges de jeunes, Création de projets, En France ou à l’international
Renseignements: mariechristelle.figueroa.mie@gmail.com
LABO13 de la Maison des Initiatives Etudiantes :
15 rue Jean-Antoine du Baïf,
75013 Paris
Métro Bibliothèque François Mitterrand
(L.14 ou RER C)
01.44.23.20.90
mie.paris.fr
Comments (7)
Enfin ! Merci beaucoup e0 toute l e9quipe de l e9mission Le Sportnographe pour cette heuruese initiative. Je re9e9couterai religieusement vos premie8res e9missions, ce qui m aidera certainement e0 avaler la pilule de votre disparition (du moins sous sa forme originale) de l antenne de la Premie8re Chaeene e0 Radio-Canada. Un bravo en particulier e0 Olivier Niquet pour ses de9lectables chroniques e0 l e9mission La soire9e est (encore) jeune sur la meame antenne. Ce n est pas pour rien que Gilbert Rozon s est exclame9 en studio lors de son passage pendant le segment d Olivier : C est excellent ! .
ola amigos, sou doente por voyageee…hrhrhahrha tenho um 1983/83 ls 4 portas prata, estou querendo colocar vidros eletricos, so nÃ£o tem especifico p/ o modelo, sera que dos modelos da decada de 90 da certo a maquina traseira? alguem pode me ajudarrvaleuu abraÃ§oss
drrayeye,So you’re suggesting that management is willing to lose an average to above-average talent (Farmar) to get rid of an expiring? I guess that makes sense giving the financial situation we’re in, and Jo#2;n&r8d17as extension that’s coming up.Do you think that Shannon Brown could be extended for less money (comparatively to Farmar) and still play starter (well, split 1-2 with Fisher) minutes over the next couple of season? As in, will he be serviceable, at least? And how much negative PR will the organization face for letting Farmar go once he blossoms in another, more up-tempo system?
It’s good to get a fresh way of looking at it.
12 novembre 2008 Silvia io sono qua da 7 mesi senza trovare lavoro nel mio settore sono disegnatore cad (rdiussmenao molto).. e sono andato in 12 ETT come le chiama Sandro.. Ti capisco! La situazione Ã¨ critica.un abbraccio
Britt: Ja den var superfin og sikkert deilig nÃ¥ nÃ¥r kulda setter inn:-) Har sÃ¥ lyst pÃ¥ denne jakka…fÃ¥r se om jeg legger inne ne bestilling:-)
I, too, am a victim of the old bargain tease! Since moving into my tiny flat, I have been forced to re-consider everything I purchase…if something comes in, something must go out. I'm also being a bit wiser with my money these days (I will be even more-so after chomby's vet bills!). I missed yesterdays post so will have to go and check it out and read all of the comments.I love your maxi-vest and the lining just makes it even more beautiful! Those silver shoes are perfecto!!Xoxox Claire